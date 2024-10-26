Royal

Queen Camilla becomes 'extremely emotional' over Samoa's warm hospitality

King Charles was honoured with the title "To'aiga-o-Tumua of the village of Siumu"

  October 26, 2024
Queen Camilla and King Charles bid an emotional farewell to Samoa, concluding their successful South Pacific tour. 

The couple's final day in the region was marked by a heartfelt ceremony in Siumu Village, where they received a warm reception from locals. 

As they celebrated the cultural significance of their visit, both the King and Queen expressed their gratitude to the Samoan people, leaving a lasting impression on the community

At one spot Queen Consort was spotted wiping away tears during the ceremony. However, during the event, King Charles was honoured with the title "To'aiga-o-Tumua of the village of Siumu," reported GB News.

The farewell ceremony highlighted the warm welcome and cultural importance of their visit, which included stops in Australia and Samoa. This marked the couple's first trip to the island nation.

In his speech during the ceremony, King Charles expressed his gratitude to the Samoan people, stating, "We've been so impressed by the beautiful way in which all the villages have decorated the roadsides; it is something very special about Samoa."

He thanked the residents for their "wonderful generosity" and the gifts they received. The monarch further added, "I shall always remain devoted to this part of the world and hope that I survive long enough to come back and see you."

The farewell ceremony took place amidst heavy rainfall, soaking the villagers and elders who had gathered for the event. The downpour was seen as a blessing by local Samoans, believed to help with the harvest.

Notably, the royal couple's arrival in Sydney a week earlier was also met with rain.

While Queen Camilla was seen wiping away tears in photos from the ceremony, they appeared to stem from laughter rather than sadness. 

As the rain continued, the royal couple boarded their plane, officially concluding their visit to Samoa. 

The chief acknowledged the historical significance of the visit, telling His Majesty, "Your papa, Prince Philip, was here, so thank you for making the time. Your royal visit has lifted our house." 

Their departure marked the beginning of their long journey back to the UK, concluding what has been described as a hugely successful tour of the South Pacific.

