Prince Harry’s unexpected gesture steals show at Invictus Games: SEE

Prince Harry is known for his cheekiness since childhood!
The highly anticipated Invictus Games, which was kicked off with a grand opening ceremony over the weekend, had it’s first series of games held on Sunday, February 9, 2025.
At the event, the Duke of Sussex joined in the fun during a wheelchair basketball match when he was caught on camera pulling a hilarious act, GB News reported.
Amid a half-time interval at the final of wheelchair basketball, the father-of-two cheerfully participated in the “Moose Cam” segment, which is a playful version on the traditional “Kiss Cam” often seen at US sporting events.
When the Duke, who was in the stands, was focused on camera, he first smiled, which was then followed an unexpected and hilarious gesture where he stuck out his tongue and waggled hands beside his head, making a moose pose.
Sitting beside Harry was his wife Meghan Markle, who burst out laughing at her husband’s funny act.
The Sussexes then left the match early, at half-time, after having a packed day with the Games.
It was also reported by the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spent a big chunk of their time interacting with the family and friends of the competitors.