Ananya Panday simps over her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'best fathers'

Shah Rukh Khan is dad to three kids, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Ananya Panday recently opened up about the bond she shares with Shah Rukh Khan. 

In an interview with Mid-day, the Gehraiyaan actress fondly recalled how she calls him SRK in casual settings and Shah Rukh Uncle or Shah Rukh sir in professional settings. 

Reflecting on their familial-like relationship, Panday revealed, "He likes being in our gang and with us he is always going to be SRK." 

She further stressed on how the Pathaan star handled his fame gracefully, "We didn't even realize until he went and stood outside Mannat and we saw those thousands of people come." 

 "For me he is not just a superstar but a father figure who actively participates in our lives. He is one of the best fathers," the CTRL star noted. 

Ananya went on, "Suhana always says that even though he shoots for 12-16 hours he will always come home and spend time with his children and involve in their college admissions and their homework and everything."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. 

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday is set to bring her charm to Shankara, a biopic featuring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.  

