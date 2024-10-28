Ayeza Khan sparks curiosity with intriguing question about future drama

Ayeza Khan is seeking her fans opinions!
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, October 27, the Mein actress shared a string of photos that featured her with some of her favorite costars with whom she has worked in recent years.
Along with the carousel, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress also asked intriguing questions that sparked frenzy among fans who rushed to the comments to drop their suggestions.
“Sharing sliders with my fave co-stars from the past few years!” wrote Ayeza Khan as she began the caption.
Engaging her followers, she asked, “Can you guess who I haven’t worked with yet? And who would you love to see me sign my next project with? #fanclubs”
Concluding the caption, Khan wrote, “P.S. (Phir na Kehna pocha nahi).”
“Really want to see you with @mustafafahad26 , it will bring out so many #pulsirat memories!!! And a thriller series would be cherry on the top!” suggested a fan.
While, many other commented, “Bilal Abbas.”
“Ahad Raza Mir,” one more commented. Meanwhile, several other excitedly wrote, “Danish Taimoor.
In the carousel, the first snap featured Ayeza Khan with Humayun Saeed (Mere Paas Tum Ho), the second showcased her with Osman Khalid Butt (Chupke Chupke), while the third saw her with Wahaj Ali (Mein).
Next was with Feroze Khan (Humraaz) and the fifth with Hamza Ali Abbasi (Jaan-e-Jahaan).
Meanwhile, the sixth photo, which was the most special among them all was with her beloved husband Danish Taimoor, with whom she has worked in multiple TV dramas.
Furthermore, the last three snaps showcased the actress with actors Zahid Ahmed (Tou Dil Ka Kia Hua), Imran Ashraf (Chaudhary and Sons), and with actor Imran Abbas (Tum Kon Piya) in the last slide.