Ajay Devgn's long-delayed film 'Naam' to release on THIS date

Ajay Devgn's long-awaited film Naam is finally releasing after 10 years long delay.
The much-delayed film will hit theatres on November 22, the makers announced Saturday.
Amid many box office releases this Diwali, Anees Bazmee's old movie is also making it to theatres next month.
Filmmakers unveiled the post alongside the official title and date.
Starring Bhumika Chawla and Sameera Reddy, Naam will be an amazing opener in cinemas nationwide.
According to a press release, the action-drama entertainer was shot in 2014 but delayed due to the death of one of its producers.
Trade sources revealed that the movie was stuck in limbo for the longest time, unable to find distributors.
Having found the backing of financiers and distributors, the movie is not ready for a big theatrical release.
This feature film marks Ajay and Bazmee's fourth collaboration.
On the work front, Ajay Devgn will reprise his role of Bajirao Singham in Singham Again, part of director Rohit Shetty's cop universe.
Bazmee, on the other hand, has plans to send Bollywood in splits, as he returns with the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Madhuri Dixit, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.