Alizeh Shah claps back at her fashion critics: 'Not a public property'

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Alizeh Shah has a bold message for all haters! 

Turning to her Instagram stories on Saturday, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress broke silence on all the criticism she faced over her outfit choice. 

She penned, "I know being a Pakistani and having a different sense of fashion causes a lot of issues for people but really is that even my problem?"

"You guys love watching these Pakistani actresses wearing choti si choli and lehenga in movies but if we wear something that we like you start calling us out? and for what?" Shah said. 

Continuing her stance, "I AM A PUBLIC FIGURE not a PUBLIC PROPERTY so keep your lame opinions to yourself! I am done tolerating!"

"I honestly feel pity for you haters.. you guys are just obsessed! hating on me just cuz you were not loved enough?" the Daldal actress noted. 

Alizeh, who is currently on a fun-filled vacation to the USA, has been roasted for her bold dress up. 

Social media users expressed rage at Alizeh Shah. Many fans are of the view that she was very decent when she joined the showbiz industry but has now completely changed and modernized. 

