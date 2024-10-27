Trending

Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur bring heat to UFC match

Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur graced the UFC match in Abu Dhabi

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024


Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur brought heat to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

Taking to his Instagram account, Dhawan posted a series of photo from the match, held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 26.

“Boys knight!!! Swipe right to see…..” he wrote alongside the photos.

In the carousel, the trio could be seen sitting together and enjoying the match as Singh wore a stylish gold and black shirt with black pants and matching sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Varun opted for a black t-shirt, which he sported with a leather jacket, and denim jeans.

Aditya also looked dapper in a blue t-shirt paired with black denim jeans. However, it was his heavy beard and stunning smile that stole the show.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy filming Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani under the direction of Farhan Akhtar.

While, Dhawan will be next seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

Aditya Roy Kapur will appear in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan in lead role. 

