Johnny Depp moves on from Amber Heard drama: ‘No ill feelings toward anyone’

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation due to an op-ed she published in the Washington Post in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • October 28, 2024
Johnny Depp cleared the air around his recent controversial statement that his life turned into a "soap opera" during his highly publicized court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the Rome Film Festival to promote his new directorial film, Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, Depp clarified his comment which he made at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on September 24.

"Honestly, I can sit here this very second and think about all the hit pieces, and how everybody was against me, and yeah yeah yeah he is off the map … endless stuff. I can remember it all," Depp said.

He further expressed, "Went through it all. Some of it was not the most beautiful time, some of it was hilarious. Some of it was mad."

Depp's statement comes after two years of his defamation trial, which concluded with Heard paying Depp $1 million in a settlement.

"So I don’t have any ill feelings toward anyone. I don’t have this great reserve of hatred, because hatred requires caring. Why carry that baggage?" Depp added.

Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. 

However, Heard filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage.

