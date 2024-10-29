Trending

Urwa Hocane captures essence of summer in stunning floral number

  by Web Desk
  October 29, 2024
Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane added a touch of flower magic to brighten up her fans day!

Turning to her Instagram account on Monday, the Tich Button actress shared a series of photos nailing her look in a floral ensemble.

The images showed Urwa blooming with style and grace in her big garden amidst the lush backdrop of leaves and flowers.


In the first candid shot, the superstar admired her outfit of the day, feeling fabulous and in full bloom.

It was the Parizaad actress’ contagious smile that conquered hearts while her caramel brown tresses and no makeup look added more appeal to her outfit.

Further on, the star stared straight into the camera lens with her silver ear studs and peach manicured nails standing out.

Shortly after activating her petal power mode, the Udaari star’s ardent fans heaped tons of praise on the actress.

“Mashallah so beautiful pics Mam,” one fan wrote.

Another penned, “Pretty in pink.”

“Absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,” another user effused.

The fourth noted, “Very sweet smile. I love your smile so much.”

For the unversed, Urwa Hocane, who tied the knot with singer Farhan Saeed back in 2016, feels complete with the birth of daughter Jahan Aara. 

