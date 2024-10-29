Sarah Ferguson’s bombshell memoir receives nod from three key royals

Sarah Ferguson’s latest bombshell memoir has garnered attention from very important royals.
The Duchess of York released published her latest children's book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods.
Sarah, 65, revealed the reaction of grand-kids Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna, 3, and Princess Eugenie's sons August, 3, and one-year-old Ernest, during a conversation with Hello magazine.
"August reads Wonder in the Woods every night and I read to Sienna, August and Ernie as much as I can. Reading is a way to spend time together, especially at Christmas,” she shared.
Her book follows the tale of characters Flora and Fern, who went on a snow-filled woodland adventure.
In the same conversation, Sarah also shared what motivated her to write after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time.
The Duchess of York added, "My children, the joy of being a grandmother, writing my children's books and working on my next novel. Writing is my escape. I write in longhand with a fountain pen in my study and the stories just flow.”
She further shared, “I love to explore my imagination and I'm inspired by nature, as is the case with this book."
The second part of the book is due next year.