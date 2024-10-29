England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

England revealed their 16-member squad on Tuesday, October 29, for the three-Test series in New Zealand.
As per BBC Sports, all-rounder Jacob Bethell has earned his first Test call to the squad.
The 21-year-old made his debut in white-ball cricket earlier this year in both ODIs and T20Is against Australia.
Bethell played cricket with Warwickshire from a young age, and signed a three-year professional contract with them in January 2021.
He was named as the joint-captain of the England under-19 cricket team for their series against the West Indies in September 2021.
Jordan Cox set to make his England Test debut with Jamie Smith misses out on the series as he looks forward to the birth of his first child.
While, vice-captain Ollie Pope retains his position in the squad despite a challenging tour of Pakistan.
England also included three main spinners in the squad, including Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.
Additionally, England are currently in the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table.
The series is scheduled to start from November 28, 2024.
England Test squad:
Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes
Schedule for three-Test series:
1st Test: 28 November-2 December 2024, Hagley Oval, Christchurch
2nd Test: 6-10 December 2024, Basin Reserve, Wellington
3rd Test: 14-18 December 2024, Seddon Park, Hamilton