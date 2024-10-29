Sports

England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

England are currently in the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Englands squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

England revealed their 16-member squad on Tuesday, October 29, for the three-Test series in New Zealand.

As per BBC Sports, all-rounder Jacob Bethell has earned his first Test call to the squad.

The 21-year-old made his debut in white-ball cricket earlier this year in both ODIs and T20Is against Australia.

Bethell played cricket with Warwickshire from a young age, and signed a three-year professional contract with them in January 2021.

He was named as the joint-captain of the England under-19 cricket team for their series against the West Indies in September 2021.

Jordan Cox set to make his England Test debut with Jamie Smith misses out on the series as he looks forward to the birth of his first child.

While, vice-captain Ollie Pope retains his position in the squad despite a challenging tour of Pakistan.

England also included three main spinners in the squad, including Shoaib Bashir, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.

Additionally, England are currently in the sixth position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table.

The series is scheduled to start from November 28, 2024.

England Test squad: 

Ben Stokes (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox (WK), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes

Schedule for three-Test series:

1st Test: 28 November-2 December 2024, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd Test: 6-10 December 2024, Basin Reserve, Wellington

3rd Test: 14-18 December 2024, Seddon Park, Hamilton

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff

Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff

Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles

Kate Middleton takes life-changing decision to honour King Charles

Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason

Liam Payne ‘unfit’ for Netflix’s ‘Building the Band’ due to THIS reason
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour

Sports News

England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance