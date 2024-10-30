Why Man City and Liverpool snubbed future Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim?

Manchester City and Liverpool were once considering hiring Ruben Amorim, most likely the future boss of Manchester United, but both of the clubs rejected him for the same reason.
According to Mirror, Manchester United fired its manager Erik ten Hag on Monday, October 28, 2024, after the continuous disappointing performance of the team in the Premier League and is now targeting to hire a Portuguese football manager.
Previously, Liverpool and Manchester City considered going after the Sporting Lisbon manager, but they felt that his style would not suit their system. Both of the clubs thought that his 3-4-3 formation would not work at their club and that his appointment would bring so many changes to the team.
Meanwhile, Red Devils former player Gray Neville said, “I have thought for a number of months that, looking at the players that United have that they’d maybe be better suited to going three at the back. Just purely because of the lack of a center-back pairing, and the full-backs look better going forward than they do defensively.”
“So maybe that could happen. Maybe that might give them a bit more comfort because it would give them an extra body at the back and players would be in a system where they got more support," he added.
As per The Sun report, United are ready to pay Amorim £8.3 million, and he is set to fly to England for talks.