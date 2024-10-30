Sports

Why Man City and Liverpool snubbed future Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim?

Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a disappointing start to the Premier League

  • October 30, 2024
Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a disappointing start to the Premier League
Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag after a disappointing start to the Premier League

Manchester City and Liverpool were once considering hiring Ruben Amorim, most likely the future boss of Manchester United, but both of the clubs rejected him for the same reason.

According to Mirror, Manchester United fired its manager Erik ten Hag on Monday, October 28, 2024, after the continuous disappointing performance of the team in the Premier League and is now targeting to hire a Portuguese football manager.

Previously, Liverpool and Manchester City considered going after the Sporting Lisbon manager, but they felt that his style would not suit their system. Both of the clubs thought that his 3-4-3 formation would not work at their club and that his appointment would bring so many changes to the team.

Meanwhile, Red Devils former player Gray Neville said, “I have thought for a number of months that, looking at the players that United have that they’d maybe be better suited to going three at the back. Just purely because of the lack of a center-back pairing, and the full-backs look better going forward than they do defensively.”

“So maybe that could happen. Maybe that might give them a bit more comfort because it would give them an extra body at the back and players would be in a system where they got more support," he added.

As per The Sun report, United are ready to pay Amorim £8.3 million, and he is set to fly to England for talks.

Sports News

Alcaraz after Ronaldo's 'SIUUU,' mimics Neymar's iconic celebration in Paris
Erik ten Hag gets snubbed by three Manchester United legendary players
Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or
Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach