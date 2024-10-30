Sports

Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement

Manchester United fired manager Erik Ten Hag last week amid season struggles

  • October 30, 2024
Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement

Manchester United has seemingly decided to appoint Rúben Amorim as a manager after firing Erik ten Hag last week.

According to BBC Sports, Ten Hag's last game was Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham that left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their first nine matches.

However, Amorim has not given a clear answer yet to the job offer as he’s leading his current club to a victory over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup.

On Tuesday, the Sporting CP manager cleared the air about the ongoing speculations and said “nothing is decided yet.”

He added, “I don't know if it's the farewell game or not. Nobody knows if it was a farewell match or if there will be a farewell. It's a matter that hasn't been decided yet. Let's analyse the match.”

Amorim continued, "It was a strange match, we had a lot of possession, not so good on the wings, we didn't make life easy for Iván Fresneda. We had chances but didn't score and in the second half we increased the intensity, scored goals and conceded one with a deflection."

Manchester United has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager of the club.

Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Real Madrid boycotting Ballon d'Or
Australian cricketer Matthew Wade retires from international cricket, joins coaching staff
England's squad features notable young talent ahead of New Zealand tour
Glenn Maxwell reveals Virat Kohli once blocked him on Instagram
Vinicius Jr. addresses Real Madrid boycotting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win
Ballon d’Or 2024: Manchester City midfielder Rodri wins debut best footballer award
Australia to tour England for historic Ashes three-Test series in 2025
Manchester United fires manager Erik Ten Hag amid season struggles
Jason Gillespie named as Pakistan’s new white ball head coach
Messi, Ronaldo out of Ballon d’Or award race: Who is next favourite?
Travis Kelce makes Taylor Swift proud with first touchdown of NFL season
Mohammad Rizwan named new white-ball captain of Pakistan