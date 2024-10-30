Rúben Amorim inches closer to Manchester United job after official statement

Manchester United has seemingly decided to appoint Rúben Amorim as a manager after firing Erik ten Hag last week.
According to BBC Sports, Ten Hag's last game was Sunday's 2-1 defeat at West Ham that left the club 14th in the Premier League with just three wins from their first nine matches.
However, Amorim has not given a clear answer yet to the job offer as he’s leading his current club to a victory over Nacional in the Portuguese League Cup.
On Tuesday, the Sporting CP manager cleared the air about the ongoing speculations and said “nothing is decided yet.”
He added, “I don't know if it's the farewell game or not. Nobody knows if it was a farewell match or if there will be a farewell. It's a matter that hasn't been decided yet. Let's analyse the match.”
Amorim continued, "It was a strange match, we had a lot of possession, not so good on the wings, we didn't make life easy for Iván Fresneda. We had chances but didn't score and in the second half we increased the intensity, scored goals and conceded one with a deflection."
Manchester United has appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as the interim manager of the club.