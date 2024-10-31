Sports

Rizwan speaks out on India's Champions Trophy stance ahead of debut tour as captain

India remains undecided on sending its team to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
The newly appointed white-ball skipper of the Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Rizwan, opened up about India’s stance on the 2025 Champions Trophy after becoming captain.

According to Hindustan Times, the wicketkeeper-batsman, while talking to the reporters before leaving for Australia ahead of the ODI and T20 series, said that Indian cricketers will receive love, respect, and a warm welcome from the people of Pakistan.

Rizwan told reporters, “When we went to India, we received a lot of love, and everyone witnessed that. The public will warmly welcome the Indian team in Pakistan as well. Whether the Indian team participates in the Champions Trophy in Pakistan is something the board knows better.”

The new skipper expressed that he felt “deeply honored” to become captain of the national team and said it is his “greatest privilege” to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

Talking about his role as captain, he said, “I am committed to giving my absolute best in this role and look forward to working closely with the selectors, coaches, and my immensely talented teammates. Together, we aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our fans and supporters.”

Furthermore, Rizwan was named captain of the national team following the resignation of star batter Babar Azam.

Pakistan will begin its three ODI and three T20 match series against Australia on November 4, 2024, in Melbourne.

