Shakira leaves Monterrey in awe with electrifying shows, sets new milestone

Performing in Monterrey was an “unforgettable” experience for Shakira!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 14, the Colombian singer-songwriter, 48, shared a two-slide post in which she dropped her gorgeous photos from the thrilling concert in Monterrey, Mexico.
The Whenever, Wherever singer mesmerized her fans with two incredible shows at Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, on March 12 and 13, 2025.
Alongside the snaps, Shakira shared an exciting caption in which she opened up about the experience she had while performing in the city and all the love she received from her fans.
“Monterrey!! What an impressive audience!” Shakira gushed.
Revealing a new milestone, the Hips Don’t Lie songstress penned, “Together we broke records! 120,000 people singing every song! Unforgettable! I love you!”
Meanwhile, the slides featured Shakira rocking a gorgeous red, one-piece ensemble with a stylish V-neckline. For the show, the singer let her curly hair flow freely.
The post was quick to grab the attention of Shakira’s ardent fans, who reached the comment section to share their heartfelt reactions.
A fan commented, “We love you and you transcend with time.”
Another noted, “Living legend of music!!!” while a third gushed, “THE QUEEEEENNN.”
Shakira is set to perform next two concerts at Estadio Akron, Zapopan, on March 16 and 17, 2025.