Kareena Kapoor celebrates Halloween with husband Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared a special Halloween moment with her husband Saif Ali Khan!
As the Halloween festival kicked off on October 31, 2024 many stars celebrated and one of them happened to be the superstar of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, the Jab We Met starlet documented the celebrations in full jest.
In the picture, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor could be seen standing near the entrance of a spooky Halloween themed party.
Although the superstar’s look was not visible due to the low light, the carousel showed him appear serious and dreary.
She captioned the post with the words titled, "Areey aaj Halloween bhi hai na" with a white heart emoji.
The Crew actress has time and again proved she is a Halloween freak as even last year she unveiled pictures of celebrations with her son, Taimur.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s next film, Singham Again, is all set for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024.
To note, the action drama features a wide cast ensemble, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.