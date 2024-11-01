Mehwish Hayat delights fans with cute selfies

Mehviwsh Hayat stunned fans with her brand new selfies as she gears to make small screen comeback after eight years.
Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress looked drop dead gorgeous wearing a chic white t-shirt.
Similarly, the Actor in Law performer opted a radiant makeup look, with gold eye shade along with eyeliner that glazed her eyes, soft pink lipstick, a hint of blush and highlighter that enhanced her beauty.
The shiny hair cascaded down the shoulders, added glamour to her photos, while her warm smile took the look to another level, leaving her 5.2M fans mesmerized.
In addition to this, the Chhalawa actress penned an epic caption "Felt cute, might just keep these ! xx" declaring herself adorable.
Soon after the Dillagi alum dropped her pictures, her ardent fans rushed to the comment section praising her beauty.
A famous actress Zara Noor Abbas suggested the gorgeous actress to keep these photos on Gram, by saying "Better keeep these"
One user commented, "You look gorgeous."
"My favourite actress is mehwish hayat" another penned admiring the leading lady.
The third wrote, "you looking so beautiful amazing pictures."
On the work front, Mehwish Hayat is set to make a grand return to TV screens after 8 years, starring in the drama Mere Qatil Mere Dildar alongside Ahsan Khan.
Mehwish Hayat also won the best actress award in Lux Style Award for her film Load Wedding.