Barry Keoghan unveils mysterious role on 'Peaky Blinders' film set

Barry Keoghan steps into the world of Peaky Blinders!
The Saltburn was spotted on the set of Peaky Blinders movie for the first time, in Yorkshire on Friday.
Keoghan was shooting scenes in Bradford alongside co-stars Sophie Rundle and Tim Roth.
The 32-year-old actor looked every inch the Peaky Blinder as he donned a flat cap, grey suit, and overcoat, giving a glimpse into his mysterious character which is yet to be revealed.
Meanwhile, Rundle who is reprising the role of Ada Shelby, sported a red coat and skirt with matching lipstick and hat.
During the filming, Barry was seen closely following Sophie into a building while Roth was spotted arriving at the building carrying a gun and later walked out with the same leather bag Ada Shelby had brought.
Last Week, Cillian Murphy was also spotted filming the project in Birmingham.
The Irish actor, who is reprising his role of Tomy Shelby, was seen covered in mud and sporting a bloody gash on his face while riding a horse.
Peaky Blinders film, which was greenlit by Netflix in June 2024, will revolve around the infamous Shelby family into the Second World War.