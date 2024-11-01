Deepika Padukone reveals baby name with her first ever photo: SEE

Trending

  by Web Desk
  November 01, 2024
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduces their little bundle of joy to the world!

The Bajirao Mastani actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, November 1, to reveal the name of their newborn along with her adorable photo.

"Dua Padukone Singh," she penned alongside the picture, featuring her cute little feets as she wore red ethnic dress.

Deepika further added, "‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."





The loved-up couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy and welcomed their daughter on Sunday, September 9, a day after Deepika admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the arrival of their little munchkin in a joint Instagram post.

“Welcome baby girl," they wrote.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are costarring in action film Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Besides them, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Singham Again was released in cinemas on November 1.

