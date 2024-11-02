Entertainment

Céline Dion praises Adele after attending her Las Vegas show

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer and her boys attended the 'Hello' crooner's October 26 performance

Céline Dion didn’t hold back her admiration, praising Adele for her unmatched talent.

The My Heart Will Go On singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to reflect on her appearance at the Hello singer’s Las Vegas Residency performance.

Dion shared a snap of the moment after the English singer-songwriter noticed Dion and her boys in the audience during the October 26 performance,

In the touching picture, the two artists were seen sharing a tender and heartfelt moment.

In a touching caption she wrote, “Adele, we are so grateful to you for welcoming me and my family back to the Colosseum for your amazing show! Your performance was spectacular, your production was so beautiful. We loved seeing you and hearing you sing…it was such an emotional night for us all.”

She continued, “Your music has had such an impact on my life, it is so important to me, especially over these last few years.”


Expressing her joy the Grammys winner added, “I’m so happy for you, I wish for all your dreams to come true, for you to be doing what you want to do, for taking a little break.

Dion praised Adele as she capped off the caption with, “You’re in a class by yourself…and you deserve all the best!” adding, “Thank you forever, Adele…with all my love.”

Notably, the Vegas residency, which started in November 2022, will be ended on November 23.

