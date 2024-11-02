Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz remain ‘in touch’ despite recent split

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have “no hard feelings” for each other!
The ex-couple, who started dating back in 2021 and got engaged two years after their relationship in 2023, recently parted their ways after being in a romantic relationship for three years.
As per some reports, the pair realized that they might not be the ones made for each other and are not compatible as they once thought while filming for their 2024 psychological thriller Blink Twice.
On Friday, November 1, Page Six reported that according to a source, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are still “in touch” after calling off their engagement.
“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways,” said the insider.
They continued to add that the duo has handled the breakup very maturely when they realized that being friends is a better option than romantic partners.
The source also stated that Channing and Zoë had grown extremely close during their relationship and the actor felt a “strong bong” with his ex-girlfriend’s father Lenny Kravitz.
Talking about Lenny, the insider said that the Big Little Lies actress’ father has “no hard feelings” for Channing Tatum, as “he understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy.”
Meanwhile, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice, which was released on August 23, 2024, has performed well at the box office.