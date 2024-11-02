Entertainment

Martha Stewart dishes on Ryan Reynolds’ rare side of personality

Martha Stewart was asked about what celebrities she thought as the most fun to hang out with

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024
Martha Stewart offered a surprising take on her neighbour Ryan Reynolds, revealing that while he may be known for his humour on screen, he's quite serious in real life.

Speaking as a special guest for Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, the American TV personality was asked about what celebrities she thought as the most fun to hang out with.

“He's probably on the list just 'cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” Martha said to Bilt CEO Ankur Jain.

“And you want to know something? He's not so funny in real life,” she then added of the Deadpool & Wolverine star.

“No, he's not so funny. He's very serious,” Martha shared.

Expressing his surprise, Ankur shared that he is “so surprised that [he] isn't funny,” Martha said, “He's a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny.”

“Maybe he can get to be funny again,” she added, while Ankur said he was “so disappointed.”

“I'm going to get in trouble,” Martha chimed in, adding, “he's my neighbor.”

Martha then mentioned George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who weren't on the list, saying, “I'd like to hang out with those guys.”

To note, Martha’s life-based documentary is currently streaming on Netflix.

