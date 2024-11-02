Thousands of volunteers step forward to restore Spain after catastrophic floods

The southern and eastern parts of Spain are under severe flooding which has claimed at least 207 lives.
As per Reuters, an art and science center that typically hosts opera performances decided to transform into the central hub for the cleanup efforts on Saturday, November 2.
This clean-up was organised by regional authorities to overcome the devastating situation.
Surprisingly, the volunteers came in such large numbers that the professional emergency workers had to come up with the plan for how and where to send them to ensure smooth and effective assistance.
Carlos Mazon, Valencian regional president posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, "Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7 in the morning, together with the Volunteer Platform, we will launch the volunteer center to better organize, (and) transport the help of those who are helping from the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia."
The situation has worsened to such an extent that looting has increased in the worst-hit areas due to lack of food and water.
Over 2,000 soldiers were assigned to search for those people who are still missing.
As per CNN, this disaster is believed to be the worst in over five decades and according to satellite imagery captured on October 30, the region now resembles an inland sea when seen from the space.
Due to extremely heavy rainfall, areas that are usually dry have now flooded with water, causing them to look like an extension of the Balearic Sea.
Flooding has destroyed Valencia's infrastructure, washed out bridges, roads and railroad tracks, and submerged farmland that produces about two-thirds of Spain's citrus crops, such as oranges. , which this country exports globally.
Experts have attributed the severe floods to climate changes which are making the weather conditions more disastrous.