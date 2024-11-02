Royal

Expert doubts about Meghan Markle's new brand's success

American Riviera Orchard had a soft launch in March on its Instagram page

  • by Web Desk
  • November 02, 2024

With both Meghan and Harry gradually shifting towards solo projects


As Meghan Markle embarks on her latest venture, the launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, concerns about its potential success loom large. 

Amidst a professional split from Prince Harry, industry experts are weighing in, suggesting that the stakes are high for the Duchess of Sussex as she navigates this new chapter.

The brand had a soft launch in March, accompanied by a brief promotional stint on its Instagram page, but fans remain eagerly awaiting the official unveiling. With both Meghan and Harry gradually shifting towards solo projects, PR and branding expert Matt Yanofsky expresses skepticism about the brand's viability.

He stated: "I have been wrong before, but I would say as of right now it is difficult. Maybe one of the products will be a hit, or maybe she will team up with the right manufacturer or right company. But outside looking in right now, it looks like people who are panicking to try and make money back. I'd be surprised if it succeeded, but all power to them. I hope it does."

Adding to the challenges, an existing firm holding the Royal Riviera trademark has lodged a protest with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, as reported by the Daily Mail. 

The current trademark owner, Harry & David, is a well-established American institution with a significant market presence, planning to sell products that Meghan aims to align with her personal brand, encompassing lifestyle goods, home decor, and kitchen items.

Despite signing a lucrative deal with Netflix, the Sussexes are focusing on individual projects moving forward. 

A source informed the Mail: "They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate."

