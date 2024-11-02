Jennifer Lopez ‘sets up Google Alerts’ to keep eye on Ben Affleck after split

Jennifer Lopez can’t shake off her “obsession” with ex-husband Ben Affleck!
Despite their highly publicized divorce, the Atlas actress reportedly still has strong feelings for Ben Affleck.
“She claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite,” an insider told to InTouch Weekly.
They further claimed that Lopez has set up Google Alerts to keep updates on Affleck’s life without her.
“She’s still totally obsessed with him and even has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy,” the source added.
They continued, “Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben. She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he’s up to. And anytime she talks to Matt Damon, it’s always about Ben.”
“As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she’s still just as obsessed as ever. The way she’s mourning this break-up you’d think they’d been married for 20 years, not two,” the source added.
However, on the other hand, Affleck is moving on with his life Lopez filed for divorce on August 18.
A source previously told PEOPLE that Affleck is “very focused on work and his kids” and “staying busy and happy.”