Prince Andrew faces financial blow as King Charles makes 'harsh' move

  November 03, 2024
King Charles has gone "a bit harsh” on Prince Andrew!

The monarch has reportedly cut off Prince Andrew's £1 million yearly allowance and security funding.

King Charles’s bombshell move comes after the Duke of York refused to downsize his property, Frogmore Cottage.

Talking to GB News, a former butler of the King, Grant Harrold said the move has been a "long time coming".

"It is obviously a bit harsh, but it is a long time coming because technically he's no longer a doing any duties in behalf of the king,” he noted.

Harrold went on to say, "One of the reasons for the allowance is as a salary, if you like. As he is no longer actually doing royal duties, it doesn't really make sense for him to be given this wage.”

The former butler further stated that despite the loss of his allowance, Andrew is unlikely to face financial difficulty.

"I mean, we've got to remember he's not going to be kind of poor from this because obviously inherited mother money from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth the Second,” he noted.

Harold further added, "He wants to stay there. So maybe this is the way forward is the cut of the allowance, but you can keep Frogmore."

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, King Charles has ordered the Keeper of the Privy Purse to stop Andrew's personal allowance.

