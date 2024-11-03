Khachanov slams Humbert's conduct in heated Paris Masters semi-finals

Injured Karen Khachanov reveals details of his controversial net exchange with Ugo Humbert during a tense Paris Masters semi-finals.
According to Sportskeeda, the Russian tennis player was visibly struggling while playing after a leg injury, but despite his injury, Humbert continued to celebrate enthusiastically after claiming a 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-3, victory against him.
World number 21, out of his frustration, exchanged heated words with the Frenchman in a post-match handshake.
Khachanov told Ziggo Sport, “I told him at the net to show more respect. He has no idea how to behave. I always fair play. I will congratulate him if he behaves like a normal person. That’s all I can say.”
He asserted that he refrained from celebrating excessively during the quarterfinals of the tournament while playing with fatigued Grigor Dimitrov.
The 28-year-old said, “You can be with the crowd. I have no problem with that. Did you see me celebrate yesterday? Grigor was exhausted. He wasn’t injured at the end, he told me. Did you see me jumping and screaming, 'Come on! Allez!' After every point.. do you think it’s okay?"
“You can celebrate after with the crowd, no problem. You can do whatever you want. But while you see injuries, are part of the game to do it while you see the guy is on the ground? Okay, see you next time," he added.
Humbert will now face Alexander Zverev in the Paris Masters finals on Sunday, November 3, 2024.