Sajal Ali 'deeply grateful' on bringing Meenu's journey to life in 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn'

Sajal Ai is basking in the success of her drama Zard Patton Ka Bunn!
Turning to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Gul-e-Rana actress shared a gratitude post with highlights from the drama.
Paying tribute to her character, Ali wrote, "With Zard Patton ka bunn coming to an end, I feel deeply grateful to have been part of a project that dared to highlight the unspoken struggles and hopes of so many in our society."
"At the heart of this journey was Meenu’s story, a young woman’s fight for education, respect and a voice in a world that often silences them. But she couldn’t have done it alone," she added.
Further elaborating, "She found strength in the good people around her, who believed in her against all the norms, chose to uplift her to break barriers and fulfill her dreams in a world set against her. My hope is that this dream, this message, resonates and inspires us all to come together to create a world where everyone, regardless of gender, has the freedom and support to follow their dreams."
Highlighting the struggles of rural society, the star noted, "Projects like Zard patton ka bunn remind us of the power that stories hold in initiating conversations about REAL issues, from women’s rights to social justice, from child labor to drug abuse. And I’m so proud to see our drama industry addressing these themes."
A special thank you to the Kashf Foundation for their commitment to supporting such stories and to HUM TV for bringing ‘Kesar Kalan ki katha’ to life. To our director @saife_hasan , our writer Mustafa Afridi, @hamzasohail_96 @alitahir38 @rehansheikh01 and the entire cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this project," the Yakeen Ka Safar star thanked all those who made this project a success.
Sajal Ali concluded, "I hope Zard Patton ka bunn has inspired us all to stand up for those who need it the most and remind us of the change we can create when we come together. It’s been an honor to bring Meenu’s journey to life."
Zard Patton Ka Bunn helmed by Saifee Hassan, focused on the importance of education for girls.