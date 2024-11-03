Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia of Spain to visit flood-affected Valencia

The Spanish Royals will head to Valencia after deadly floods claim hundreds of lives

  • November 03, 2024
Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia are going to visit Valencia after the devastating floods!

According to the Spanish media, the monarch and his wife will visit the flood-destroyed region of Valencia on Sunday, November 3, 2024, as the city struggles to restore the damage in a move to recover from the deadly floods.

The flood, which was caused due to the isolated low-pressure area at high levels on Tuesday, October 29, has taken the lives of over 200 Spanish citizens as the country failed to provide sufficient and adequate efforts to curb the damage.

Recently, the British monarch, King Charles and Queen Camilla extended their heartfelt condolences to King Felipe over the devastating news of floods in the European country.

In an Instagram post, the royal family, on behalf of King Charles, issued a statement that noted, "Your Majesty. My wife and I were utterly heartbroken to learn of the destruction and devastation following the catastrophic flooding in Southern and Eastern Spain.”

The statement further read, "We extend our most sincere and heartfelt condolences to you and to the people of Spain. for the tragic loss of so many lives. He concluded his emotional statement noting, "Our special thoughts, prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with all those who have lost loved ones and livelihoods this terrible week. Charles R."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, November 2, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, ordered the deployment of 10,000 soldiers and police personnel to help provide relief efforts to the affected citizens.

He also admitted to the fact that the measures taken by the government so far to provide relief were not enough.

