New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years

New Zealand sealed a historic 3-0 series victory against India!
The black caps achieved a thrilling 25-run success on day three of the third and final Test match held today, November 3, 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
According to the BBC, this is India’s first loss in a home Test series since South Africa won in 2000; it is also the first time India has lost the series of all three Test matches.
On the other hand, New Zealand has never won any three-match series in India, not even a single Test match in the last 36 years before their eight-wicket win in the series opener in Bengaluru.
Daryl Mitchell, the Black Caps batter, stated, "It's seriously special, first of all to win a Test match here at this historic ground, but also to win a series 3-0.” After securing 82 runs in innings.
India seemed headed for a worse defeat at 29-5, but half-century of Rishabh Pant raised their winning hopes; however, his dismissal for 64 shortly after lunch allowed New Zealand to regain control of winning the match.
In addition to this, India struggled at 106-7, adding just 15 runs for the last three wickets.
Meanwhile, New Zealand began the day at 171-9, adding only three runs before Patel fell to Ravindra Jadega, who took 5 wickets on 55 and finished with 120 runs and 10 wickets.
To note, the win keeps New Zealand’s World Test Championship hopes alive but dented India’s chances for the third successive time.