Sports

New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years

The win increased New Zealand's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June

  • by Web Desk
  • November 03, 2024
New Zealand wins first Test match series against India after 36 years

New Zealand sealed a historic 3-0 series victory against India!

The black caps achieved a thrilling 25-run success on day three of the third and final Test match held today, November 3, 2024, at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

According to the BBC, this is India’s first loss in a home Test series since South Africa won in 2000; it is also the first time India has lost the series of all three Test matches.

On the other hand, New Zealand has never won any three-match series in India, not even a single Test match in the last 36 years before their eight-wicket win in the series opener in Bengaluru.

Daryl Mitchell, the Black Caps batter, stated, "It's seriously special, first of all to win a Test match here at this historic ground, but also to win a series 3-0.” After securing 82 runs in innings.

India seemed headed for a worse defeat at 29-5, but half-century of Rishabh Pant raised their winning hopes; however, his dismissal for 64 shortly after lunch allowed New Zealand to regain control of winning the match.

In addition to this, India struggled at 106-7, adding just 15 runs for the last three wickets.

Meanwhile, New Zealand began the day at 171-9, adding only three runs before Patel fell to Ravindra Jadega, who took 5 wickets on 55 and finished with 120 runs and 10 wickets.

To note, the win keeps New Zealand’s World Test Championship hopes alive but dented India’s chances for the third successive time.

Sports News

Roy Keane blasts Manchester United squad for letting down Erik ten Hag
Joe Marler announces retirement from international rugby in emotional video
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his body ‘recovery’ secret
Khachanov slams Humbert's conduct in heated Paris Masters semi-finals
Sahibzada Farhan expresses confidence in Rizwan's leadership ahead of Australia tour
Shan Masood supports Babar Azam's comeback journey
Rishabh Pant makes history with remarkable feat in third Test against New Zealand
Virat Kohli gets slammed by Sanjay Manjrekar over RCB captaincy speculations
Elena Rybakina chooses Goran Ivanisevic as her coach for next season
Manchester United appoints Ruben Amorim as new head coach
Carlos Alcaraz lauds Ugo Humbert after shock exit from Paris Masters
Erik ten Hag feels ‘disappointed, hurt’ over getting fired by Manchester United