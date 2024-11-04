Zverev wins 7th ATP 1000 title after beating Humbert in Paris Masters finals

World number three Alexander Zverev defeated Ugo Humbert in the Paris Masters finals to bag his 7th ATP 1000 title.
According to Associated Press, a German tennis player beat the Frenchman in a dominating 6-2, 6-2, finals of the Paris Masters on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Paris' Bercy Arena.
Humbert, who knocked out Carlos Alcaraz in the third round, qualified for the Paris Masters final for the first time, but besides playing aggressively from the beginning, he could not succeed and made fond memories of his debut Masters finals.
The 27-year-old said in his victory speech, “I knew I had to play like this to win today. Ugo is an incredible player, but here in Paris he plays even better than he usually does, and I knew that. Once the crowd gets involved, it’s going to be difficult. So I had to take that away early, and I did, so I’m happy about that.”
He also praised the opponent, Humbert, saying, “I want to congratulate Ugo on an incredible week, he's an incredible player. If you continue like this, you'll be able to lift trophies like this. This is not your last chance, Ugo."
After winning the tournament and 7th ATP title, Zverev has become the most victories on the ATP tour this year, surpassing world number one Jannik Sinner.