'Squid Game 2' sparks outrage over casting convicted sex offender

Netflix under fire for casting convicted sex offender in ‘Squid Game 2’

  by Web Desk
  November 03, 2024
Squid Game 2 sparks outrage over casting convicted sex offender
'Squid Game 2' sparks outrage over casting convicted sex offender

The most awaited trailer of Netflix's Squid Game 2 has unveiled on November 1, which featured some old and new characters, trying to navigate the chaotic and lethal game.

Although, the trailer fueled exciting among fans, it also sparked outrage due to the inclusion of veteran actor Song Young-chang, who was convicted of underage prostitution in 2000.

As per reports, the actor paid 150 USD to have sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl twice in a car.

The court found him guilty and sentenced him to 10 months of suspended prison term but he served only a month in prison before being released on probation.

Many major Korean broadcast channels banned him but Song continued to work in the entertainment industry, appearing in various K-Dramas and movies in supporting roles.

Prior to this, Squid Game faced backlash for casting Lee Jin-wook, who was previously accused of rape in 2016, but was not found guilty.

Moreover, the lead actor of Netflix hit series, Lee Jung Jae was also accused of serious fraud alongside the ex-CEO of WYSIWYG Studios, Park In Gyu in August, 2024.

Squid Game season 2 is set to stream on Netflix on December 26.

