Andy Murray reveals his favourite Big Three to coach

  • by Web Desk
  • February 12, 2025
British former tennis player and coach Andy Murray has revealed a name of his favourite player to coach among the Big Three, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

According to Tennis Majors, a three-time Grand Slam winner who took retirement from the sport after the 2024 Paris Olympics has now entered into the new role of coach.

Currently, the two-time Olympic gold medallist who began his coaching career with Djokovic in the 2025 Australian Open at the Sporting Misadventures podcast told six-time Olympic gold medallist Chris Hoy and journalist and author Matt Majendie about his dream coaching player.

When asked which one of the Big Three he would have liked to have coached, he said, “It doesn’t really matter who’s coaching those guys, providing you’re giving them clear direction, because they’re so great. Lots of people can watch a tennis player and go, This is the strategy, anyone who has good tennis knowledge can do that, but not all of their players can execute what you’re asking them to do.”

“That, for me, was the thing that was amazing with Novak. In a couple of the matches, I gave him the strategy I thought would work and be beneficial, and the way he’s able to execute that and do what is being asked of him, because of his technical abilities, the way he strikes the ball, the way he moves on the court, and just has no weaknesses really…is that they’re able to execute a game plan better than anyone else because they’re so skilful,” he added.

Furthermore, Djokovic, who appointed Murray for the Australian Open, will reportedly continue to work with him for the other two upcoming Grand Slam tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon.

