Jos Buttler fires back at critics questioning England’s preparation in India

Jos Buttler has recently rejected claims that England’s poor performance in their India tour is due to a lack of training.
England suffered a heavy 142-run defeat in the third ODI, finishing their tour with seven losses in eight limited-overs matches.
Former cricketers Ravi Shastri and Kevin Pietersen criticized England’s preparation and suggested they had not spent enough time in the nets, as per BBC Sports.
Buttler said, "[I am] not sure that is quite true. We try to create a really good environment but don't mistake that for a lazy environment or lack of effort.”
The player said, “The guys are desperate to perform and improve. There have been a couple of times we have not trained but we have done plenty of training throughout the tour.”
This was England’s first tour with Brendon McCullum as their coach.
Since taking over as test coach, he has focused on creating a more relaxed team atmosphere, where training sessions are optional rather than compulsory.
England has been dealing with several injuries during the tour, which started on January 22.
Right after this tour, they will compete in Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the UAE.
England has already lost all-rounder Jacob Bethell for the Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile wicketkeeper Jamie Smith is recovering from a calf injury and opener Ben Duckett suffered a groin injury recently.