Vicky Kaushal's heartfelt gesture for wife Katrina Kaif on Valentine's wins hearts 

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Valentine’s Day together.
On February 14, 2025, the Merry Christmas actress took to her Instagram stories to share a cute gift she received from her husband on the special occasion.
Wearing a white T-shirt and no makeup on her face, Kaif sported a bright smile with a bouquet of roses kept next to her.
In another story, the Tiger 3 star posted a photo of a plate containing four heart-shaped macarons with the sunset visible in the background.
Kaif captioned her post, “Happy Valentine’s” with a heart emoji.
Earlier in the day, Kaif proved she is Vicky’s greatest cheerleader while reviewing his latest release Chhaava.
The couple graced the special screening of the movie in Mumbai while walking hand-in-hand.
“What a cinematic experience and what a monumentus task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” Kaif stated in her review, lauding director Laxman Utekar.
Praising her husband, Katrina Kaif added, “You truly are outstanding; every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I’m so proud of you and your talent.…”
Meanwhile, after Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal has the magnum opus Love & War lined up.