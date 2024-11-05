Nora Fatehi reveals her take on Bollywood aesthetics

Nora Fatehi gets candid about how Bollywood celebrities look the same in a recent interaction at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.
Chatting with the former journalist Rajeev Masand, the Canadian dancer cum actress admitted, the aesthetic of all female actors in the industry has become very similar, “My aesthetic is the same as most of the girls in our industry right now. We have started looking the same. I don’t know how that happened.”
The Batla House star continued, “Today when I do have the power to talk. I do tell my stylists, ‘This is too much.’ The way they dress Ananya (Panday), Sara (Ali Khan), or Janhvi (Kapoor), they cannot dress me the same way. My body is not the same."
“I have a lot of conflict where I do have to push this on stylists and directors because they will make certain clothes and be like, ‘Well, the others are wearing this.’ I am like, ‘I get that, but the others don’t look like me, unfortunately when I wear it,” she further added.
“My body type is not very familiar in Bollywood and it gets tough to explain to the directors and stylists that,” the superstar elaborated.
On the work front, Nora Fatehi essayed a supporting role in Kunal Kemmu’s comedy Madgaon Express.
She is now set to make her Telugu language debut with Matka.