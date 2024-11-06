Prince Andrew risks further fallout with King Charles over Royal Lodge standoff

Prince Andrew’s ongoing standoff with King Charles over Royal Lodge has intensified, as the Duke of York resists pressures to vacate the property.
Despite losing his royal duties and the financial support that once came from his brother, Andrew remains unwilling to leave his long-held residence.
Royal commentator Hugo Vickers noted that King Charles isn’t “being vindictive” but that if Andrew “proves to be obstinate…things will get worse.”
In Robert Hardman’s updated book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, it was revealed that Andrew no longer receives an allowance, with Hardman quoting, “The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King.” Still, Andrew remains at Royal Lodge, living with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The property is reportedly in disrepair, with costly maintenance needs, and Andrew is described as “just holding the fort and refusing to do the repairs.”
The Duke’s resistance could lead to a more direct intervention from the King, as Vickers pointed out, adding that an ideal solution would be for Andrew to “volunteer to downsize” and move to a more suitable residence, such as Frogmore Cottage.