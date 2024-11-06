Kate Middleton gives huge relief to King Charles as Camilla falls sick

Princess Kate is seemingly planning to mark her powerful royal return to give huge relief to King Charles as Queen Camilla falls sick.
The Prince of Wales, who has recently completed her chemotherapy, already gradually marked her comeback.
However, now, a royal author Robert Jobson claimed that Catherine is "doing very well" and has decided to carry out engagements as much as she can.
He told Hello! Magazine, "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do."
The royal expert added, "I do think that we will start to see a lot more of her, and that she will carry out engagements as well as continuing to work behind the scenes."
It is important to note Kate is expected to extend help to her cancer-stricken father-in-law in official engagements amid Camilla's health woes.
As per Buckingham Palace statement, "Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest."
The Palace's spokesperson said that Her Majesty wants to extend her apologies for any inconvenience but she has to withdraw from her engagements for this week.