Royal

King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return

King Charles III expresses ‘deep sadness’ in newly released message

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025


King Charles has issued first official statement since Meghan Markle’s powerful social media comeback with two surprise videos.

The 76-year-old has received a sad news from New Orleans as Prince Harry and Prince William’s former nanny’s son was killed in deadly attack last week.

Charles and William have reportedly extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of Tiggy Legge-Bourke after learning about the killing of her 31-year-old stepson, Edward Pettifer, in New Year's Eve's terrorist attack last week.

Royal experts Cameron Walker, Chris Ship and Roya Nikkhah turned to their official X account to share the statements.

 “The King has sent his condolences to the family of Edward Pettifer, 31, the stepson of Princes William and Harry’s former nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who was killed in the New Orleans terrorist attack," Roya wrote.

King Charles shares first official statement after Meghan Markle’s Insta return

He added, “Charles is ‘deeply saddened’ and the Prince of Wales has also been made aware.”

While Cameron Walker tweeted, “NEW: The King has been in touch with the family of Edward Pettifer, the British victim of the New Orleans terror attack, to share his personal condolences.”

“Edward was reportedly the stepson of Prince William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer,” he added.

In addition to this, Chris also turned to his X handle to release a statement noting, “King Charles has been informed that the British man killed in the New Year’s Day vehicle attack was the stepson of William and Harry’s former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer.”

For the unversed, on New Year’s Eve at least 15 people lost their lives including the driver of the truck, which barreled into crowds gathered to celebrate the event.

