Kate Middleton will 'receive' major Royal title 'never given to anyone'

Kate Middleton will soon to be acknowledged for her continuous and selfless efforts for the Royal Family despite cancer battle.
The Princess of Wale, who underwent a nine-month long preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in January 2024 has beaten cancer in September.
Kate made a powerful return to public facing royal engagements with her first appearance with Prince William in Southport, where she went to visit the families of girls who lost their lives in stabbing attack during a Taylor-Swift themed dance workshop.
Since then Kate made several major appearances with the Royal Family with Christmas Carol Service being the most important after her cancer journey as she herself hosted the event.
Now a self-proclaimed psychic Mystic Maggie has predicted that Catherine will soon receive a unique Royal title, which has never been awarded to anyone before.
“Kate’s position as a strong core and shining example of duty and devotion in the royal family could be recognized by the award of a role or a title never before given to a woman," Maggie told The Sun.
The psychic further revealed that Kate's "biggest challenge will be pacing herself, and this could lead to health hiccups throughout the year, especially around early summer."