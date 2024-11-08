Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child

Athiya Shettyy announced she is expecting her first child with cricketer KL Rahul!
On Friday, the actress shared the happy news with a heartwarming post that revealed their baby is due in 2025, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025.”
The beautiful announcement came with visuals of little feet and an evil eye.
As soon as the news did rounds, it caught everyone’s attention with the couple’s industry friends and family members taking to the comments section to share congratulatory messages.
Vaani Kapoor, the famous Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress commented, "Aww congratulations you guys.”
One fan wrote, “Congratulations! So happy for you both.”
Another added, “OMGGG so exciting!!11 Congratulations!”
“SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU GUYS," the third noted.
Back in April this year, there was a buzz that she is expecting her first baby which were therefore rebuffed by her father Suniel Shetty.
The source had revealed at that time, “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel’s nana remark was said in a jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all,”
To note, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in January 2023 in an intimate wedding ceremony.