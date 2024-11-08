Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan heaps praises on father's business acumen!
During a recent interview with L'Officiel Arabia, Aryan credited his father with teaching him valuable lessons, calling him one of the "smartest marketing minds" in the industry.
"My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, apart from being deeply connected to audiences, and is himself a global fashion trendsetter,” he said.
Aryan, is set to make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom, further shared that his father is "levelheaded" and always advises them to take a step back to look at the larger picture when they are "stuck in the weeds."
"Giving a hundred percent to everything you do no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me. And as an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator, I aspire to be rigorous, meticulous and extremely detailed about everything,” he added.
Aryan is also the owner of luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy filming on Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside daughter, Suhana Khan.
Shah Rukh khan shares three kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam with wife Ghauri Khan.