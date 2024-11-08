Trending

Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'

Aryan Khan is set to make his directorial debut with the web series 'Stardom'

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024
Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as smartest marketing mind
Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan heaps praises on father's business acumen!

During a recent interview with L'Officiel Arabia, Aryan credited his father with teaching him valuable lessons, calling him one of the "smartest marketing minds" in the industry.

"My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, apart from being deeply connected to audiences, and is himself a global fashion trendsetter,” he said.

Aryan, is set to make his directorial debut with the web series Stardom, further shared that his father is "levelheaded" and always advises them to take a step back to look at the larger picture when they are "stuck in the weeds."

"Giving a hundred percent to everything you do no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me. And as an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator, I aspire to be rigorous, meticulous and extremely detailed about everything,” he added.

Aryan is also the owner of luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy filming on Sujoy Ghosh’s King alongside daughter, Suhana Khan.

Shah Rukh khan shares three kids, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam with wife Ghauri Khan.

Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'

Aryan Khan hails Shah Rukh Khan as 'smartest marketing mind'
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
YouTube rolls out redesigned playback speed box for better control

YouTube rolls out redesigned playback speed box for better control
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child

Trending News

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Yumna Zaidi reveals her 'today's wellness' is pink
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Virat Kohli celebrates 'most chilled-out' birthday with Anushka Sharma, kids
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat via phone call
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Iqra Aziz marks her mother's birthday with heartfelt gesture: 'a day well spent'
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
'Game Changer': Kiara Advani drops new poster ahead of teaser launch event
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed explore streets of Lahore in style
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Hania Amir radiates glow in fresh photos after 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum' success
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Ananya Panday shares stunning pictures from friend’s engagement
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
Ayeza Khan celebrates son Rayan's 7th birthday with adorable family photos
Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty expecting first child
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition