‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ gives ‘Singham Again’ tough box office competition

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is fiercely competing against Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again!
Both movies, which were released on Friday, November 1, 2024, have been in a tough competition against each other since day 1.
On the day 6, November 6, 2024, box office collection, the Ajay Devgn starrer Hindi-language action film continued its domination at the box office by grossing a total of INR 164 crore, while Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror film collected nearly INR 150 crore overall.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is the third installment of the 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, stars Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan in lead roles.
The movie features Balan reprising her role as Manjulika after 17 years of the 2007 film, while Dixit plays Anjulika, a character that was first seen in the second sequel of the franchise.
“Ruhaan, a fraudster posing as an exorcist, takes on a lucrative case at a haunted castle, unraveling a sinister plot involving mischievous priests, culminating in a hilarious yet thrilling ride filled with unexpected twists and scares,” reads Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s plot on IMDB.
Meanwhile, Singham Again also features a star-studded cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.
As per IMDB, Singham Again’s synopsis reads, “A new chase is coming - with reference to the epic Ramayana, Singham and his team face an ambiguous villain in order to save his wife.
Once again headlined by Ajay Devgn, the movie is also third installment of the 2011 action thriller Singham, and is fifth installment of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe franchise.