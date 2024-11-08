Mahira Khan shares first statement after Lifetime Achievement Award win

Mahira Khan feels truly 'humbled' to achieve the Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Parliament.
The superstar received the recognition in the presence of a million dignitaries for her significant contributions to the women’s empowerment and her work as a cultural ambassador.
Turning to her Instagram account on Thursday, the Verna actress unveiled a footage from the star-studded ceremony held at the House of Commons.
To express her sentiments, the Bin Roye actor drafted a super-long note, “This recognition and award was completely unexpected but also a sweet end to my stay here in London. I spoke about how if there is one ‘adjective’ I am uncomfortable with is when I am called a ‘self made’ woman.”
Khan continued, “I have been blessed to have had the family I have, the friends I grew up with and those I made along the way.. my life, the ups and downs, some very special colleagues and coworkers who have supported me and played a vital role in where I am today.”
“Those before me who paved the way for me to get here. My fans and ohhh the kindness of strangers! Alhumdulillah. So yeah.. one may not be able to see it, but if you look closely I’m not alone, I’m standing on the shoulders of soooo many,” the Raees starlet further penned.
The post read, “Also.. I was speaking to someone the other day and I heard myself say to her - you’re lucky you’ve been chosen, act like it. It applies to all of us really in all aspects of our lives.
"I have been chosen by God out of millions to be in the position I am in and I must act like it. Must pay it forward. Give back. Open doors for others. Work hard - honestly and humbly (yes this is note to self ).InshAllah. I’m humbled. And very grateful, “ she concluded.
On the work front, Mahira Khan will be next seen in her upcoming movie Love Guru, whose filming has already hit floors.