Royal

Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post

Princess Beatrice attended a charity gala in London after husband Edaordo Mapelli Mozi shared a mystery post

  • by Web Desk
  • November 08, 2024


Princess Beatrice made amother solo public appearance in the UK after husband Edaordo Mapelli Mozi teased mystery project.

The 36-year-old royal looked effortlessly stunning as she stepped out for Street Child UK's fundraising gala at London's Tate Modern on Thursday evening.

In exclusive photos shared by HELLO!, Beatrice—who is expecting her second child next year exuded glow as she posed for photographers. 

The mom-of-one flaunted her growing bump in a chic, figure-hugging skirt adorned with intricate fringe detailing, topped with a tailored, oversized blazer that showed her waistline. 

She completed the sophisticated look with a crisp black shirt, creating a sharp and polished ensemble.

Beatrice completed her look with minimalistic jewelry as she wore delicate diamond earrings and a slim gold bracelet.

Her vibrant red hair was elegantly swept away from her face, while a pair of black heels added a few inches to her frame.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter joined TV presenter and Paralympic athlete Ade Adepitan, who hosted the gala. 

The charity gala collected over £1 million funds in support of educational programs in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Ukraine.

This appearance comes shortly after her realtor husband shared a social media post, teasing upcoming project of his business Branda Property.

Edoardo shared a photo featuring camera equipment on a marble table, accompanied by a laptop.

In October Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s announced that they are expecting their second child. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed their first child, Sienna, in 2021. 

Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post

Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post
Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins at Listapad International Film Festival after Cannes

Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' wins at Listapad International Film Festival after Cannes
Five craziest Guinness world records

Five craziest Guinness world records
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden

Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden

Royal News

Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Prince Harry pens emotional letter on isolation amid rumors of return to UK
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Tom Parker reveals family bond between King Charles, Queen Camilla
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Jack Whitehall reveals school crush on Kate Middleton and royal encounters
Archaeologists unearth ancient woman's grave with mysterious knife in Sweden
Prince Harry set to visit UK more frequently despite tension with royal family