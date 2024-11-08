Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post

Princess Beatrice made amother solo public appearance in the UK after husband Edaordo Mapelli Mozi teased mystery project.
The 36-year-old royal looked effortlessly stunning as she stepped out for Street Child UK's fundraising gala at London's Tate Modern on Thursday evening.
In exclusive photos shared by HELLO!, Beatrice—who is expecting her second child next year exuded glow as she posed for photographers.
The mom-of-one flaunted her growing bump in a chic, figure-hugging skirt adorned with intricate fringe detailing, topped with a tailored, oversized blazer that showed her waistline.
She completed the sophisticated look with a crisp black shirt, creating a sharp and polished ensemble.
Beatrice completed her look with minimalistic jewelry as she wore delicate diamond earrings and a slim gold bracelet.
Her vibrant red hair was elegantly swept away from her face, while a pair of black heels added a few inches to her frame.
Sarah Ferguson's daughter joined TV presenter and Paralympic athlete Ade Adepitan, who hosted the gala.
The charity gala collected over £1 million funds in support of educational programs in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Ukraine.
This appearance comes shortly after her realtor husband shared a social media post, teasing upcoming project of his business Branda Property.
Edoardo shared a photo featuring camera equipment on a marble table, accompanied by a laptop.
In October Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s announced that they are expecting their second child.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2020, welcomed their first child, Sienna, in 2021.