Queen Sofia officiates special European cultural, heritage awards

Queen Sofia is presiding key awards ceremonies!
The mother of King Felipe officiated the special event of the Europa Nostra Awards and the Hispania Nostra Awards in the latest appearance.
On Friday, January 31, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos on its Instagram handle that featured the former Queen of Spain participating in the special European awards.
The caption, which was originally penned in Spanish, translated, “Queen Sofia presides over the presentation of the “Europa Nostra Awards” and the “Hispania Nostra Awards” for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 editions at the Royal Site of San Ildefonso (Segovia).”
Giving brief about the awards, the Royal Family wrote, “These awards seek to bring cultural heritage closer to European citizens and contribute to strengthening its recognition as a strategic resource for European society and economy.”
Queen Sofia’s appearance comes after her son, the King of Spain, Felipe, celebrated a milestone event where he welcomed the organizing committee of the commemorative events of the 1,200th anniversary of the founding of the city of Murcia.
King Felipe also welcomed the members of the last two promotions of the Corps of Letters of the Council of State at the Zarzuela Palace.