Sarah Ferguson moves into Princess Beatrice home from Andrew’s Royal Lodge?

Sarah Ferguson is seemingly planning to move into Princess Beatrice home from es husband Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge after the birth of her granddaughter, Athena.
The Duchess of York, who is affectionately named “Gi Gi” by her grandchildren, lives with her ex in Royal Lodge, which is an hour's drive from Beatrice's house.
As per latest Hello! report, grandmother Sarah might move into her daughter’s home to help her out during postpartum as they are super close.
She even posted a sweet message for the couple after they announced birth of second daughter Princess Athena.
Sarah wrote on Instagram, "Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world. She is already so adored and I’m incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!"
Notably, Princess Beatrice welcomed her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Wednesday.
Athena was born premature and she weighted four pounds and five ounces at the time of delivery.