Royal

Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH

The Spanish Royal Family shares photos and video of the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, amid her naval training

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 31, 2025

Princess Leonor performs rigorous exercises during naval training: WATCH


Princess Leonor is putting all the efforts to perform well in her naval training!

On Instagram, the Spanish Royal Family shared a carousel of photos and a video on Friday, January 31, in which the 19-year-old Princess of Asturias was seen performing rigorous exercises on the Training Ship Juan Sebastian de Elcano.

In the snaps, Leonor was seen learning various tasks related to the navy along with her fellow training mates.

“The Princess of Asturias, during her instruction on the School Ship "Juan Sebastian de Elcano,” the Royal Palace captioned.

Meanwhile, the second post, which was a video of the Princess, featured an exciting footage of Leonor doing various exercises enthusiastically.

The Spanish Royal Family also gave a brief description of all the activities that King Felipe’s elder daughter performed in the day.

“Exercises performed by the Princess of Asturias and the rest of the sea guards during the passage aboard the School Ship "Juan Sebastián de Elcano" such as climbing sticks, holding candles, orientation by sextant or preparing and maintenance of the ship before and after each stop,” the caption stated.

Moreover, it is worth mentioning that Princess Leonor embarked for naval training on January 11, 2025.

