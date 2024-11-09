Sports

PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy

Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024


Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a major decision regarding “hybrid model” to host next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.

Recently, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a neutral venue for the upcoming ICC Champion matches as Indian cricket team will not be coming to Pakistan due to political tensions bet­ween the two countries.

On Friday, Naqvi told reporters at the Gaddafi Stadium, “We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we’re ready to speak on this.”

He added, “Now, if Indian media is reporting this, then there must be some letter the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB.”

Naqvi also claimed that such model would not be an option this time around.

His remarks comes a day after the Press Trust of India news agency reported that the PCB was willing to make “adjustments” in the Champions Trophy schedule.

Notably, the upcoming matches for Champions Trophy will be held in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9 2025.

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations
WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages

WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn

Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

Sports News

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
India will not travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Pakistan wins first match under new captain against Australia
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
F1 drivers call out FIA president for ‘his own tone and language’
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Alzarri Joseph hit with two-match ban after heated argument with captain
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
South Africa's T20 series with India creates IPL chances for players
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Didier Deschamps opens up about Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion from Nations League
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Lee Carsley unveils England squad with notable talent ahead of Nations League
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Babar Azam adopts Virat Kohli’s approach to regain form, Pointing suggests
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Inter Milan shatters Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League dream
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Rachael Raygun Gunn announces retirement from break dancing amid Olympics backlash
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Imane Khelif takes bold step amid medical report controversy