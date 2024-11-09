PCB chief breaks silence on ‘hybrid model’ for 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made a major decision regarding “hybrid model” to host next year’s ICC Champions Trophy.
Recently, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) demanded a neutral venue for the upcoming ICC Champion matches as Indian cricket team will not be coming to Pakistan due to political tensions between the two countries.
On Friday, Naqvi told reporters at the Gaddafi Stadium, “We have a clear stance that they must give it to us in writing if they [the Indian cricket board] have any issues. Till today, we have not spoken about any hybrid model, but we’re ready to speak on this.”
He added, “Now, if Indian media is reporting this, then there must be some letter the ICC will give us, or the Indian Board might have written this somewhere. Till now, no such letter has reached me or the PCB.”
Naqvi also claimed that such model would not be an option this time around.
His remarks comes a day after the Press Trust of India news agency reported that the PCB was willing to make “adjustments” in the Champions Trophy schedule.
Notably, the upcoming matches for Champions Trophy will be held in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi from February 19 to March 9 2025.