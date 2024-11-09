Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn

Kareena Kapoor has received an interesting title from Singham Again co-star Ajay Devgn.
After a week of Rohit Shetty's directorial film release, the blockbuster has earned Rs 250 crore worldwide.
During a recent chat with Pinkvilla Masterclass of Singham Again, Ajay and Rohit got candid about the gossip session on set.
The 55-year old actor told the host, "It's just normal, working with colleagues. Ranveer kept you (me) busy all the time by talking rubbish. You learn a lot about the industry from Bebo. She has all the gossips in the world.”
While sharing the experience of having six megastars on set, Rohit noted, "It's not really difficult. Everybody comes on set like a technician. They are there for the film. I have never seen ever in so many films that 'Oh I am the star'. It's never like this."
The highest-grossing movie of the Singham franchise within six days stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Danger Lanka and Jackie Shroff.
"Everyone just comes to work. A lightman will also work hard and at the same time, a superstar will also work hard when he's on the set," the director added.
Ajay has previously worked with Kareena Kapoor in hit films like Omkara, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3.